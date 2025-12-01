Advertisement
Ahead of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to build consensus with Opposition parties and ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The meeting was attended by 50 leaders from 36 political parties.

The Winter Session is scheduled to conclude on December 19.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, with the government set to present an extensive legislative agenda. Several bills are expected to be tabled during this session. The Opposition is likely to raise a commotion over several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states and the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

Other issues, such as allegations of “vote chori” by the Opposition and the recent blast in Delhi, may also be highlighted in Parliament.

Besides, top Congress leaders met at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Sunday evening to strategise for the Winter Session. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the attendees.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Dec 01, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    House should be allowed to function, says Jagdambika Pal

    BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is always prepared to discuss any matter raised by the Opposition, adding that the proceedings should not be disrupted.

     

     

     

     

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Dec 01, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Several Opposition MPs give adjournment motion notice

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, seeking immediate suspension of SIR exercise across all 12 states and UTs. Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth also gave a similar notice. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has filed Adjournment Motion under Rule 267 on ‘deaths’ and ‘human rights violations’ of Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

     

     

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 01, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Parliament Winter Session: Finance Minister Sitharaman likely to introduce Central Excise (Amendment) Bill

    The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence at 11 am today, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Dec 01, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    INDIA bloc meeting at 10 am inside Parliament

    The Opposition INDIA bloc parties are set to meet inside the Parliament at 10 am to formulate strategy as Parliament commences today for the Winter Session. The Opposition parties are likely to rake up issues such as SIR and Delhi blast.  

