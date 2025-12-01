Live Parliament Winter Session: Government eyes several bills; Opposition likely to rake up SIR Ahead of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to build consensus with Opposition parties and ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The meeting was attended by 50 leaders from 36 political parties.

New Delhi:

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, with the government set to present an extensive legislative agenda. Several bills are expected to be tabled during this session. The Opposition is likely to raise a commotion over several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states and the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

Other issues, such as allegations of “vote chori” by the Opposition and the recent blast in Delhi, may also be highlighted in Parliament.

Ahead of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to build consensus with Opposition parties and ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The meeting was attended by 50 leaders from 36 political parties.

Besides, top Congress leaders met at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Sunday evening to strategise for the Winter Session. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the attendees.

The Winter Session is scheduled to conclude on December 19.