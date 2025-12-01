Parliament Winter Session 2025: Which bills are likely to be tabled in the Parliament? Ahead of the session, the INDIA bloc parties met to strategise their approach going forward. Meanwhile, the government has prepared an ambitious legislative agenda for the 19-day session.

New Delhi:

Parliament's Winter Session 2025 commences today, with the ruling party eyeing to table several bills. The session is expected to be contentious, as opposition parties have planned to challenge the government on multiple issues, including SIR and air pollution in the national capital.

Ahead of the session, the INDIA bloc parties met to strategise their approach going forward. Meanwhile, the government has prepared an ambitious legislative agenda for the 19-day session.

Key bills likely to be tabled in Parliament's Winter Session 2025

The government has listed nine economic bills to be tabled in the Parliament for the Winter Session, as per PTI. Besides, the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 would be brought in during the high-stakes deliberation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, aimed at levying excise duty on tobacco products and replacing the GST compensation cess.

One of the major proposals is the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, signalling a boost for new-generation financial reforms.

Another key proposal is the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025, which plans to merge the SEBI Act, the Depositories Act, and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act into a single unified code to simplify securities regulations.

The session will also discuss the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which proposes decriminalising minor offences to promote ease of living and business.

Other economy-related bills scheduled for discussion include amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Manipur GST Bill, the National Highways Bill, and the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.