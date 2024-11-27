Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

Parliament Winter Session 2024: The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the session. Today is the second day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2024 9:20 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and will run until December 20. However, the first day saw no discussions, as both Houses were adjourned following an uproar by Opposition leaders. The government has outlined 16 bills for consideration during this session. Opposition leaders have called for a debate on the Constitution, emphasising its relevance in light of recent national developments. In addition, the Opposition is likely to push for discussions on the Manipur crisis and allegations of bribery against the Adani Group. The session is expected to witness intense debates over these key issues.

Follow the blog for latest updates: 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2024

  • Nov 27, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore seeks discussion on Gautam Adani indictment in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, urging a discussion on the indictment of Gautam Adani.  "The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing. PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani. Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly considering scrapping its solar power deal with SECI, alleging that Adani paid Rs 1,750 crore in bribes to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. I demand an immediate discussion and a CBI inquiry into these allegations," reads the notice

  • Nov 27, 2024 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parliament Winter Session: DMK seeks discussion in on President Murmu's address

    DMK leader TR Baalu urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to include a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the business agenda of the House during the Winter Session. In a letter to Birla, the DMK parliamentary party leader claimed that it has been noted widely by scholars and the public that some salient features of the Constitution, including the words 'socialistic' and 'secular', were not at all mentioned in the address of the president, "hopefully drafted and approved by the government". On Tuesday, President Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas'.

  • Nov 27, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parliament Winter Session: Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

    Opposition leaders have demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing it was needed in the light of the recent developments in the country. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

  • Nov 27, 2024 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parliament Winter Session: Day 2 proceedings to begins at 11 am in both Houses

    Proceedings of the Day 2 of the ongoing winter session will commence today in both Houses at 11 am. There was no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 as the country  commemorated the "Constitution Day"

