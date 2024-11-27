Parliament Winter Session 2024: Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and will run until December 20. However, the first day saw no discussions, as both Houses were adjourned following an uproar by Opposition leaders. The government has outlined 16 bills for consideration during this session. Opposition leaders have called for a debate on the Constitution, emphasising its relevance in light of recent national developments. In addition, the Opposition is likely to push for discussions on the Manipur crisis and allegations of bribery against the Adani Group. The session is expected to witness intense debates over these key issues.

