Parliament Session: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav raise NEET UG paper leak issue in LS; Minister responds

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP MP Akhilesh Yadav

The Opposition attempted to corner the government in Lok Sabha as the Monsoon Session began on Monday (July 22), and raised the issue of NEET paper leak. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also asked questions over the matter and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the queries during the 'Question Hour'.

Rahul Gandhi slammed Pradhan over the paper leak and said that he has so far "blamed everybody except himself" over the paper leak matter.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

"It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here," he said.

The LoP raised the concerns of the students affected due to paper leaks and said that they are convinced that the examination system of the country is "a fraud". He said that people of the country now believe if a person is rich, he can "buy the examination system".

"The issue is that there are millions of students in the country who are extremely concerned about what is going on and who are convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud. Millions of people believe that if you are rich and you have money, you can buy the Indian examination system and this is the same feeling that the opposition has..." he said.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Centre and said that the government will "make a record of paper leaks".

"This government will make a record of paper leaks... There are some centres where more than 2,000 students have passed. As long as this minister (Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is there, the students will not get justice," he said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responds

The Education Minister took on Rahul Gandhi over his "fraud" remark and said that it is condemnable.

"A lie will not become truth just by shouting. The fact that the Leader of Opposition says that the country's examination system is rubbish, is highly condemnable..." he said.

He said that there have been no evidence of any paper leaks in the last 7 years.

"No evidence of paper leak has been found in the last 7 years. This (NEET) matter is going on before the Supreme Court. I can say with full responsibility that more than 240 exams have been conducted successfully after NTA..." he said.

More to follow...