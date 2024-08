Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Session LIVE updates

The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament on Thursday (August 8), saw heated debate and discussion as the Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. The centre proposes to bring approximately 40 amendments to the existing Waqf Act, 1995 (as amended in 2013), however the house referred the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider scrutiny, after the Minister agreed to it.