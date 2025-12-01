Kharge says 'disheartened' over no farewell to Dhankhar by Rajya Sabha, assures cooperation Welcoming Chairman Radhakrishnan, Kharge assured him of cooperation from the Congress party in the smooth conduct of the House. He also urged Rajya Sabha Chairman to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally.

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed pain over the sudden exit of former house chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the members were not able to bid him a farewell. Kharge made this remark while extending his wishes to the new chairman of Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan.

"I hope you will not mind that I am constrained to refer to your predecessor's completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha. The Chairman, being custodian of the entire house, belongs as much to the opposition as to the government. I was disheartened that the house did not get an opportunity to bid him a farewell. Regardless, wish him, on behalf of the entire opposition, a very healthy life," he said.

Kharge seeks fair treatment

Welcoming Chairman Radhakrishnan, Kharge assured him of cooperation from the Congress party in the smooth conduct of the House. He also urged Rajya Sabha Chairman to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally.

"We staunchly stand by Constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions...be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings. Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for the credibility of this office," he said.

Rijiju slams Kharge for mentioning Dhankhar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rebuked the Leader of Opposition for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation on the "solemn occasion". He said the former chairman was often ‘insulted’ by the Opposition leader and they even brought a removal motion against him.

"I just want to remind the House that you have forgotten the language you used to insult the former Vice President and the former Chairman. The unkind words you used about the former Chairman. The removal motion you served, a copy of which we still have. The language you used against the former Vice President. The words you used in the removal notice, just think how much you have tarnished the dignity of the Chair. My appeal is, please do not refer to anything which is not necessary on this solemn occasion," he said.