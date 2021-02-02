Parliament LIVE: Opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on farm agitation

Image Source : ANI Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30 am amid protest by opposition MPs over farm laws

Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday forced adjournments of Rajya Sabha proceedings twice in the pre-noon session as they insisted on taking up a discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm bills. The House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10:30. As soon as the House met again, similar scenes were witnessed leading to another adjournment till 11:30 am. Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD members first walked out from Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day for taking up the discussion was rejected by the Chair. Opposition members shouted slogans to disrupt the Question Hour, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 10:30 am. As the protesting members continued sloganeering, Naidu asked them to return to their seats. "Please go to your seats and allow the House to function. Some of you said the last time that not having question hour is 'murder of democracy'. This is a statement made outside," he said. "Members who have walked out and again coming to the Well is not fair," Naidu said before adjourning the House for the first time.

PARLIAMENT LIVE:

* Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid protest by opposition members on new farm laws.

10:43 AM: Opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers' agitation was rejected by the Chairman.

The House is adjourned to meet at 10:30 am, says Rajya Sabha Chairman pic.twitter.com/F5tZ9yAJbC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Opposition MPs created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday morning over the new farm laws. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government as the House was taking up the Question Hour.

CPI(M) MP moves suspension of business notice

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issues

RJD MP Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice

RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers' protest.

