The Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday after being adjourned for Holi, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to meet. The Lok Sabha will discuss key legislative matters, including reports from standing committees on Defence, External Affairs, and Social Justice and Empowerment. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also move a motion for the election of two members to the University of Delhi court. The session will also include discussions on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26. Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on March 12 after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark, "thokenge," directed at the government, which was condemned by the BJP and led to an apology from Kharge. Meanwhile, Pradhan clarified the government's stance on the National Education Policy and rejected opposition claims of imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu, emphasising the government's commitment to the Tamil language.
9:30 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2025
Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth moves adjournment motion on revocation of train ticket fare concessions
Kanyakumari MP moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on revocation of train ticket fare concessions.
-
9:28 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2025
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over exam paper leaks
Congress MP Manickam Tagore files Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss exam paper leaks, including NEET, and urge government action.
