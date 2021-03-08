Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Parliament session likely to be curtailed as over 100 Opposition MPs demand

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed with over 100 Opposition MPs pushing for the demand. The demand comes in view of the upcoming assembly elections as most politicians would be busy campaigning for the March-April polls.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday and conclude on April 8.

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals.

Besides these mandatory agendas, the government has listed various bills for passage in the session.

Some of the bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, and Crypto currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

Part two of the session is taking place at a time when political parties have their focus on elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. (With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: 40 lakh tractors will march to Parliament if farm laws not taken back, Rakesh Tikait warns

READ MORE: Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn't repeal agri laws: Rakesh Tikait

Latest India News