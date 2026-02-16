Paravur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Paravur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 78 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Paravur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Ernakulam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Indian National Congress. Vd Satheeshan, from Indian National Congress defeated M. T Nixon of the Communist Party of India by a margin of 21301 votes.

Paravur Assembly constituency comes under Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Hibi Eden won the Ernakulam parliamentary seat by defeating Kj Shine of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 250385 votes.

Paravur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 201163 voters in the Paravur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97479 were male Paravur 103684 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 3901 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paravur in 2021 was 161 (143 men and 18 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Paravur constituency was 190963. Out of this, 92108 voters were male, 98855 were female and only zero belonged to a third gender. There were 960 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paravur in 2015 was 292 (198 men and 103 women).

Paravur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate VD SATHEESAN won the Paravur seat with a margin of 21301 votes (13.47%). He polled 82264 votes with a vote share of 51.87%. He defeated CPI-M candidate MT Nixon, who got 60963 votes with a vote share of 38.44%. BDJS candidate AB Jayaprakash stood third with 12964 votes (8.17%)

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate V D Satheesan won the Paravur seat with a margin of 20634 votes (12.85%). He polled 74985 votes with a vote share of 46.70%. CPI candidate SARADA MOHAN got 54351 votes (33.85%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate HARI VIJAYAN stood third with 28097 votes (17.50%).

Paravur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: VD Satheesan (Congress)

2011: VD Satheesan (Congress)

Paravur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Paravur Assembly constituency was 158594 (78.72%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 160576 (83.94%).