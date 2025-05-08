Pakistani pilot of JF-17 captured by Indian forces in Rajasthan's Lathi A Pakistani pilot has been captured by Indian forces in Rajasthan's Lathi area after his JF-17 fighter jet was shot down near Jaisalmer. The aircraft, which crossed into Indian airspace, was intercepted by Indian air defence systems amid escalating border tensions.

New Delhi:

A Pakistani pilot has been captured by Indian security forces in Rajasthan's Lathi area after his JF-17 fighter jet was shot down near the border, sources have confirmed. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Jaisalmer, and a search operation is underway for any additional crew members or debris.

According to defence officials, the JF-17, which crossed into Indian airspace, was intercepted and brought down by Indian air defence systems late Monday. The incident comes amid heightened border tensions following multiple drone intrusions and missile launches by Pakistan over the past few days.

Earlier today, Pakistan attempted to target several Indian military bases in northern and western regions, including Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Jalandhar, but its missiles and drones were intercepted by India's integrated air defence grid.

The downing of the JF-17 marks a significant escalation, with both sides now on high alert amid the ongoing border standoff. Further details regarding the captured pilot's identity and condition are yet to be disclosed.

India also shot down Pakistan Air Force's F-16 as well as JF-17 after Pakistan tried to attack multiple locations on Thursday. Pakistan made attempts to target several locations in India; however, Indian air defence guns shot down the intruding drones. According to sources, the Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the F-16 fighter jet near the Sargodha air base.