Pakistan trained terror module: Arrested accused Osama's father suspected to be mastermind: Sources

Osama's father Usaid-ur-Rehman, who is in Dubai at present and runs a Madrasa, is suspected to be in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

New revelations have emerged a day after Delhi Police Special Cell busted a racket with the arrest of 6 accused, suspected of planning terror attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the forthcoming festival season.

According to special cell and Intelligence Bureau sources, one suspect arrested out of 6 named Osama's father and maternal uncle Humadur Rahman may be involved in the entire module. Moreover, Osama's father Usaid-ur-Rehman, who is in Dubai at present, runs a Madrasa and is suspected to be in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

The probing agencies have found Osama's mobile chats with his father.

It has also been revealed in the interrogation that the responsibility of setting up a new module of terror and underworld was given to the Colonel rank officer of Pakistan's ISI, who was present at the time of training at the farm-house of Gwadar Port. He was present in plain clothes.

The colonel chose Osama's father present in Dubai to set up Terror Component (module) and decided to send his son to Pakistan for terrorist training. However, they needed another boy for the terror planning so Osama's uncle Humaidur Rahman was given the task. Rahman then founded Zeeshan and sent him to Pakistan for terror training.

The underworld component task was given to Dawood's brother Anish by Colonel Ghazi. The responsibility of the team was to provide money, arms and gunpowder to the trained terrorists, for which Sameer Kalia, who is a resident of Dharavi, was being used.

Some WhatsApp messages and voice messages have also been recovered from its phone and are being probed.

Meanwhile, in the initial interrogation, the police did not get any information from Imtiaz and Jameel, due to which their families have been called and both of them have been handed over to them.

The UP ATS had issued a press note claiming of handing over the special cell by showing the names of these three in the arrest.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed that terror suspect Jaan Mohammad Sheikh, arrested along with five others by the Delhi Police, had links with the 'D-Company' about 20 years back.

'D-Company' is a term used to refer to the underworld criminal syndicate controlled by fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

All these developments took place after the Delhi Police's Special Cell Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said.

The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, they said.

Out of the six arrested men, Sheikh (47) hails from Mumbai and his family here was questioned and his home was searched by the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday after his arrest became public.

Police had also said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal told reporters that Sheikh was a "henchman of the D-Company" and followed directions "from the other side of the border" when he was connected with it.

The official said they have come across a "link of Sheikh with the D-Company almost 20 years back".

A case had been registered against Sheikh by Pydhonie police here (at that time) in connection with firing and vandalism in the city, the official said, adding that like other accused, Sheikh was also on the radar of police.

On September 13, he boarded the Golden Temple train (from Mumbai) to go to Hazrat Nizamuddin (in Delhi), but he was caught by the Delhi Police when he reached Kota in Rajasthan, the state ATS official said. During a search of his belongings, no weapon, explosive or gelatin was found, he said.

"Our team will be going to Delhi to question Sheikh and also share (related) information with the Delhi police. We do not have a copy of the FIR (registered against him by Delhi Police), so we cannot reveal more. We will only come to know from the Delhi Police what information they exactly have and what was the conspiracy (of the terror suspects)," he said.

The official further said the Maharashtra ATS has been given a free hand by state authorities to deal strictly with those involved in terror activities and in this case.

To a question, the official claimed the underworld has "zero presence" now.

Besides Sheikh, the others arrested by the Delhi Police have been identified as Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31).

According to police, Osama and Qamar were Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs (improvised explosive devices), the police earlier said.

The Delhi Police had also said that Sheikh, an underworld operative and a close contact of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pakistan-based person connected with the underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan to ensure smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.

