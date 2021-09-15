Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi terror module: All six terrorists sent to 14-day police remand

A Delhi Court has sent all six suspects, accused of planning terrorist attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the forthcoming festival season, to a fourteen-day police custody, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Court granted remand of all the six suspects including Zeeshan Qamar and Mohd Amir Javed who were arrested on Tuesday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists who were allegedly planning several blasts across the country during Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela.

Interrogation has revealed that Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components -- via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, they said. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested, following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Explosives and firearms were recovered from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a multi-state operation. The arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan, police said.

