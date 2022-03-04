Friday, March 04, 2022
     
  Pakistan: At least 30 killed in bomb explosion at Peshawar mosque

Pakistan: At least 30 killed in bomb explosion at Peshawar mosque

The explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Peshawar Updated on: March 04, 2022 15:49 IST
30 killed in a bomb explosion at Peshawar mosque in Pak
Image Source : TWITTER@PESHAWARCCPO

30 killed in a bomb explosion at Peshawar mosque in Pak

Highlights

  • 30 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque in northwestern Pakistani
  • Blast occurred at a Jamia mosque when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistani city, officials said. A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn. Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.

