Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two for harbouring Pakistani terrorists, gets identities of LeT attackers The devastating Pahalgam terror attack had claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and grievously injured 16 others at Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir.

The accused have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Hill Park, Pahalgam.

NIA gets identities of LeT attackers

According to NIA, the arrested individuals have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever," the NIA said in a statement.

NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case registered after the attack that shook the world on 22nd April 2025. Further investigations in the case are continuing.

