Travancore Royal Family reacts to SC's verdict on Padmanabha Swamy Temple | Watch

Supreme Court upholds the right of Travancore Royal Family in administration of the famous and one India's richest Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple

Travancore Royal Family on Monday said they regard Supreme Court's today's decision to upholds the right of their family in administration of the famous and one India's richest Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple, as a blessing.

Speaking on top court's verdict, Maharani Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi said, "We regard today's Supreme Court verdict as a blessing not just for us but for all the devotees of Padmanabha Swamy. We pray for this continued benevolence with all humanity to keep us all safe and well. We thank all those who stood by us during these difficult times."

Supreme Courts Upholds the right of Travancore Royal Family in Administration of the famous Padmanabha Swami Temple. Here is the reaction of Maharani Thirunal Gauri Parvthy Bai on SC verdict. @indiatvnews#TravancoreRoyalFamily #Padmanabhaswamytemple pic.twitter.com/nR19KZDoz4 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) July 13, 2020

The Supreme Court today upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the affairs of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple of Thiruvananthapuram. A bench headed by UU Lalit said the administrative committee will manage the temple affairs while the district judge of Thiruvanathpuram will be the chairperson of the committee.

According to a lawyer associated with the matter said the shebaitship survives on the death of the ruler as per custom, and a committee under the chairmanship of district judge, who was the executive officer appointed by the apex court, has been constituted.

"Death of ruler does not result in escheat in favour of government despite 26th amendment of Constitution," said the lawyer, who represented the devotees.

The apex court verdict has come on a dispute over management of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the richest temples in the country. For nearly nine years, the issues in connection with the administration and management of the historic temple have been pending in the top court.

These issues were raised following alleged charges of financial irregularities. In April last year, a bench of Justices Lalit and Indu Malhotra had reserved the verdict on the petitions challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court.

The high court had directed the state government to take steps to constitute a trust or a body to take control of the temple, its assets and management. The High Court also directed the state government to run the temple complying with the traditions.

In May 2011, the top court had stayed the high court's direction.

(With inputs from IANS)

