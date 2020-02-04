Opposition trying to create Shaheen Bagh inside Parliament: BJP Rajya Sabha MP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has accused the opposition of trying to create 'a Shaheen Bagh inside the Parliament'. This comes after the Opposition parties have protested against the amended citizenship act inside both houses of the Parliament.

"Till now they had not got the opportunity. They are behind the Shaheen Bagh protests as well, and now they are trying to repeat the Shaheen Bagh even inside Parliament as well," Shukla told news agency ANI.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is a former Union minister, further claimed that people are now getting tired of the anti-CAA protests being held in Shaheen Bagh.

"The people are now tired of the protests at Shaheen Bagh. The people want the roads to be reopened and a very few people are with the protesters now," he said.

The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour from members of Congress and some other opposition parties. The combined opposition front raised slogans against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Centre in both the house during the last session of the Parliament.