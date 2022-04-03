Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Oppn MLA warns Adityanath: SP guns will now fire bullets, not emit smoke

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam has targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying if he makes any “noise” now, the SP guns will “not emit smoke, but fire bullets”. As a video of his remark went viral on social media, the MLA from Bhojipura in Bareilly said his comment had been “edited” by a news channel. What he had said, Islam told PTI, was that the opposition now is much stronger than before in Uttar Pradesh and will reply strongly to Adityanath in the assembly, just as guns fire bullets and not smoke.

Addressing a party meeting in his constituency on Friday, Islam had said, "Earlier, we had fewer MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and so Chief Minister Adityanath used to attack us in his speeches. He only stopped short of hurling abuses at us. "Party workers need not to feel worried anymore. Days of his dictatorship have gone. Now, there is a strong opposition in the House. Aagar unke mooh se awaaz nikalegi toh hamari bhi banduko se dhuaan nahi nikalegaa, goliyaan nikalegi (If he makes noises, then guns of the Samajwadi Party will fire bullets and not emit smoke)," he said. The MLA told his party workers that there was no need to worry and if the BJP tried to have its own way, the SP will protest and block the streets.

Speaking to PTI, Islam said, "A news channel has edited my video, and it went viral. In the programme, I had only said, 'Majboot vipaksh hone ke kaaran, har baat kaa jawaab majbooti se denge jis tarike se banduk se dhuaan nahi, goliyaan nikaltee hai (Owing to a strong opposition in the assembly, we will give strong answers similar to the way guns fire bullets and not smoke)'." SP president Akhilesh Yadav has announced that the party will fight the government both inside the House and on the streets, he added.

