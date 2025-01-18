OPINION | Why can’t police nab Saif attacker?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma

With reports that the absconding attacker is frequently changing clothes and locations, the mystery of the murderous attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is deepening.

Many questions still beg for answers. Who was the attacker? How did he enter the actor's house bypassing security? What was the motive behind the attack? What exactly happened at the apartment on that fateful night?

It is now clear that the stabbings were ferocious. It was Saif's fortune that the knife missed the actor's spinal cord and the cranial nerve and artery on the neck.

Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, the tip of the knife had reached the outer layer of the spine, and had it entered even 2 millimetres deep, the actor would have faced paralysis. The stab on the neck was close to the main artery that supplies blood to the brain. Had the knife hit the artery, Saif's life would have been in danger.

Dr Nitin Dange said, Saif suffered four critical wounds, two on his arm and one each on his back and neck. He is now recovering fast.

While doctors are clear about Saif evading death by millimetres, Mumbai Police appears to be confused. Till Thursday, Mumbai Police DCP was claiming that the attacker had been identified and would be nabbed within five hours. Police had also claimed that he was a history-sheeter, and since the police had CCTV footage about the attacker, he would be nabbed soon. Yet, the police is yet to correctly identify the attacker by name till now.

Teams from 21 police stations in Mumbai and 12 teams from the Crime Branch are working on leads to nab the attacker. The delay in nabbing the culprit is denting the image of Mumbai Police.

Whenever loopholes appear in the probe during any high-profile case, people start doubting whether the police are trying to hide something. This has led to a spate of unnecessary speculations on social media. Unless Mumbai Police nabs the culprit seen walking up and down the stairs near Saif's apartment in the CCTV footage, speculations will continue.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.