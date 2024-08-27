Opinion Poll: Will the NC-Congress alliance prove successful in Jammu and Kashmir?

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 17:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi with Farooq Abdullah
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Farooq Abdullah

The Congress and the National Conference a few days back announced a pre-poll alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.  While the NC agreed to contest 51 seats, the Congress will fight it out in 32 seats respectively in assembly elections that will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4. They also said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union Territory.

Soon after the Congress issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. The party also fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, Sheikh Riyaz from Doda and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

The NC also issued its first list of 50 candidates. The party named its former MP from Anantnag, Justice (Retd) Hassnain Masoodi, as its candidate from Pampore and former legislator Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama. The NC announced the name of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian and former minister Sakina Ittoo from DH Pora. Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal.

India TV also asked a question on the newly formed alliance 'Will the NC-Congress alliance prove successful in Jammu and Kashmir?' While 75 per cent of voters were of the view that the alliance would have no bearing on the BJP, only 17 per cent thought this might make a dent. 8 per cent remained undecided in the poll which was participated by 16126 people. India Tv - Opinion Poll: Will the NC-Congress alliance prove successful in Jammu and Kashmir?

Image Source : INDIA TVOpinion Poll: Will the NC-Congress alliance prove successful in Jammu and Kashmir?

