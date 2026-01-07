OPINION | JNU: Urban Naxals’ challenge to Constitution, SC Those who chanted these slogans belong to those organisations which had coined “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge” slogan. The president, vice president and general secretary of JNU students’ union were among those who chanted these slogans.

Anti-national slogans were raised inside Delhi’s JNU campus again, and the university got a bad name. Ten years ago, inside the same JNU campus, anti-national elements had chanted “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah, Inshallah”.

On Monday night, slogans like “Modi, Amit Shah Teri Kabr Khudegi JNU mein” were raised.

Those who chanted these slogans belong to those organisations which had coined the "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" slogan. The president, vice president and general secretary of JNU students’ union were among those who chanted these slogans.

The main reason behind this protest was the rejection of bail petitions of Delhi riots case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam by the Supreme Court. The petitions were rejected by the apex court, but the sloganeers targeted the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They were giving death threats to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Can such a protest be justified? Can it be accepted that those sitting on Constitutional posts get death threats in the name of opposing a particular ideology? Did the student leaders cross the limits of freedom of expression? Has JNU become a den of urban Naxals?

These are questions that beg answers. The JNU administration has written a letter to Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against the students.

The meeting of students outside Sabarmati Hostel on the JNU campus was called on Monday night to protest against police inaction against those who allegedly attacked JNU students in 2020. The place was named Guerilla Dhaba. When the crowd gathered, it transpired that the meeting was called to protest the rejection of bail petitions of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

So long as the slogans were chanted, it was alright, but when the slogans veered to “Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi, "Amit Shah Teri Kabr Khudegi”, the limit was crossed.

BJP leaders have demanded action against the students who chanted anti-national slogans. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said JNU has become the head office of "tukde-tukde gang" and these students must face sedition cases.

What happened in JNU is a clear challenge to patriots. The issue is not about slogans against PM Modi and Amit Shah. It is a crime against humanity to give a call for the death of any individual. Modi was only an excuse; their main target was India.

It was a premeditated attack by urban Naxals from the JNU campus. These elements are quite clever. They chant Inquilab slogans, they shout slogans to condemn RSS and Modi, but in reality, they are challenging the supremacy of law. It is a challenge to our Constitution and the Supreme Court.

