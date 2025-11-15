OPINION | How Modi-Nitish won? Why Tejashwi-Rahul lost? Modi's magic and Nitish's leadership worked. BJP's strike rate was 90 per cent. The Mahagathbandhan's campaign was disoriented right from the beginning and it was reflected in the results.

In a stunning landslide win in BIhar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar scored a three-fourths majority by winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. Nitish Kumar is going to be sworn in as chief minister for the tenth time. The Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav lost badly. The alliance could win only 35 seats.

The final tally: NDA: 202 (BJP 89, Janata Dal-U 85, Chirag Paswan's LJP - 19, Jitanram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Party 5 and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha -4). Mahagathbandhan: 35 (RJD 25, Congress 6, CPI-ML Liberation 2, IIP-1, CPI-M - 1). Out of the remaining six seats, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won five seats, while the sixth seat was won by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

Clearly, Modi's magic and Nitish's leadership worked. BJP's strike rate was 90 per cent. The Mahagathbandhan's campaign was disoriented right from the beginning and it was reflected in the results. Mukesh Sahni, who claims to be Son of Mallah, and was projected as Deputy CM face, scored a nought.

Addressing BJP workers outside the Delhi party HQ, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his party's next target was Bengal. He promised to "uproot jungle raaj in Bengal". He lashed out at the Congress, describing it as Muslim League Maoist Congress (MMC) and predicted that the party will soon split because of rumblings against the leadership.

Modi used the Hindi proverb 'Lohaa Lohey Ko Kaat-ta Hai" (iron cuts iron) to say that the "negative, communal, and appeasement policy" of M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) has been demolished by another positive M-Y formula (Mahila and Youths).

"No more will Bihar face any katta (pistol) sarkar", Modi promised.

There is not an iota of doubt that the victory has the stamp of Nitish Kumar's leadership. He has proved himself, in the words of his supporters, "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai". Close coordination between the BJP, JD-U and other allies worked well. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan alliance was working in fragments.

It was Asaduddin Owaisi and his party -- AIMIM, that proved to be the X factor in Bihar. He managed to convince Muslim voters in the Seemanchal region that they have been and will continue to be ignored by MGB leaders. AIMIM won five seats as it did the last time. After the last elections, four out of the five winning candidates later joined RJD. Owaisi has not extracted his revenge.

The Mahagathbandhan had given tickets to 31 Muslims. Only four won. This is clear indication of Muslim voters turning away from the RJD-led alliance. On the other hand, NDA fielded five Muslims, and one won. It is indicative of the emerging change in the minds of Muslim voters in Bihar.

The Congress posted its worst performance ever. After a huge quarrel with RJD, Congress managed to get 61 seats, but could win only six. The strike percentage was less than ten. In the last elections, Congress had contested 70 seats and had won 19. This time, Congress was drowned along with RJD.

After the results were out, Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media that the results were shocking. He wrote, we could not win an election, that was not impartial from the beginning. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel alleged, NDA won with the support of the Election Commission.

To sum up, there are a few pointers to note:

NDA fought cohesively, while MGB constituents fought against one another.

Modi accorded full respect to Nitish, but Rahul scorned Tejashwi.

Modi's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' slogan was the game-changer. BJP chief ministers, leaders, MPs and MLAs from different states campaigned to ensure that the party got votes at the polling booths.

By using the word 'chor' for Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi earned the wrath of voters. You may remember, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had coined the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', and the Congress lost that election.

Modi and Nitish got M-Y (Mahila-Youth) votes, but Tejashwi Yadav's M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) voters were divided.

Since Rahul Gandhi has raised doubts about the impartiality of Election Commission, I can only quote this couplet: "Umr Bhar Woh Neta Yahi Bhool Karta Raha, Dhool Chehrey Par Thee, Woh Aaina Saaf Karta Raha". (The leader made this mistake throughout his life, there was dust on his face, but he was clearing the dust from the mirror.)

