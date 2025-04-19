OPINION | FBI arrests Happy: More pro-Khalistan terrorists to follow

New Delhi:

The arrest of pro-Khalistan terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia by the FBI from Sacramento, California (US), is a piece of good news for India's National Investigation Agency. He was living illegally in the US and had played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police and extortion across Punjab. Happy Passia had taken responsibility for a series of 16 terror attacks that took place in Punjab during the last six months.

The FBI released a photo saying that Passia was arrested with the help of the ERO (Enforcement and Removal Operation) agency, which is engaged in a crackdown on all illegal immigrants staying in the US.

Happy Passia was close to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terror mastermind Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. A resident of Passia village in Amritsar Rural district, Happy has a long criminal history. He fled to UK, and from there to the US via Canada route. NIA had shared Happy Passia's dossier with US agencies. In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, had raised the issues of Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana and Happy Passia, and had sought their deportation to India. Happy's arrest is just the beginning. More arrests are in the pipeline.

Beware of fake Chinese claims

Amid the US-China trade tariff war, US President Donald Trump has said, "By the way, we have nice conversations going with China. It's really very good". But Trump did not give details. The US President said, his main motive was to stop the "loot" of America that was going on and that has now stopped. He was optimistic of a deal with China and an honourable way out of the impasse. But China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, since the US has started the tariff war, it was the responsibility of the US to end it. Meanwhile, social media like TikTok and X are now flooded with videos showing many high-end brands like Gucci, Prada, and even Hermes Birkin bags being manufactured in China at a fraction of its sale price. Chinese social influencers on TikTok are posting videos of copies of many luxury brands of US and Europe being offered at throwaway prices. These influencers claim that most of these products are actually manufactured in China and sold at exorbitant rates throughout the world. For example, a Birkin bag that sells for $34,000 in Dubai and other cities, is shown as being produced in China for as low as $1,400. The supplier in the video says that over 90 per cent of the sale price is because of the brand's logo. Americans are being lured to come to China to buy top luxury brands at throwaway prices. For this, they claim, China is offering free visa entry. Too many news and videos are being circulated nowadays on social media after the US-China tariff war broke out. People are offering Louis Vuitton and Birkin bags at throwaway prices in China, by organising "Free Global Shopping Festival". All these marketing gimmicks are fake and baseless. They are meant to misguide genuine customers. Beware of such fake offers.

Why Maulanas are misguiding Muslims on Waqf?

Muslims staged protests against the Waqf Act in several cities after Friday prayers, even as All India Muslim Personal Law Board declared that despite the Supreme Court's interim relief on three provisions of the law, protests across India would continue. The biggest protests were held in Hyderabad and Mangaluru. A big rally has been slagted in Delhi on April 22. You will be surprised to know that several maulanas holding top posts in AIMPLB are also facing allegations of illegally occupying Waqf properties. They include Maualana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, general secretary of AIMPLB. BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena has alleged that Maulana Mujaddidi has occupied 1,400 bighas of prime land in Jaipur worth several crores of rupees. The Maulana has denied this charge saying that he was actually trying to save Waqf property, but his brother wants to occupy it by using fake documents. There are thousands of disputes relating to Waqf properties. A Dawoodi Bohra delegation met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and alleged that several of the Dawoodi Bohra properties were suddenly declared Waqf property. India TV reporter went to Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar where a dilapidated residential building was bought by Saifuddin Burhani Upliftment Trust in 2015 in order to redevelop it. The dilapidated building was vacated by residents, but on the ground floor, a mosque came up all of a sudden, and it was declared Waqf property by Waqf Board. I got this matter checked personally. Bhendi Bazaar is the oldest and most congested locality of Mumbai. Earlier, there were two-storeyed buildings, mostly more than 100 years old, and now these buildings are being demolished in order to redevelop them. The government made a bidding. Dawoodi Bohra community head wanted to build new homes for the poor and Saifuddin Burhani Upliftment Trust purchased this particular building for redevelopment. But when this building was declaed Waqf property in 2019, the dispute got entangled in Waqf Tribunal. Neither the poor got new homes, nor was the dream of the Dawoodi Bohra community head fulfilled. This is not a single case, but there are thousands of similar cases. The problem is, Maulanas have linked a property issue with religion and most of the Muslims are trusting what their Maulanas say. Several of these protests are resulting in violence in places like Bengal, where armed mobs forced Hindus to flee their homes.

