OPINION | Dhurandhar in Pakistan: Terrorists on the run

New Delhi:

Unidentified killers in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showered bullets on Hamza Burhan, said to be the mastermind behind the November 2020 grenade attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama.

In true 'Dhurandhar' style, the assassins fled on a motorbike after killing him on the spot. Hamza Burhan was the commander of Al Badr, an outfit propped up by Pakistan’s ISI. He was hiding in PoK.

This is not the first case of the killing of a terrorist in Pakistan. There is a long list.

More than a dozen terrorists were killed, some inside mosques, madrasas, in jail and on the road in the last few years. In most cases, the killers could not be traced.

In May 2025, Lashkar terrorist Saifullah Khalid was killed in Sindh province.

In March last year, ISI agent Mufti Shah Mir was shot dead in Balochistan. He was the ISI agent who had abducted former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from the Iran border.

In March, 2024, Pakistan Army Major Daniel was killed in Peshawar. He was the mastermind behind the terror attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in 2016.

In December 2023, Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed’s confidante Adnan Ahmed was shot dead in Karachi. Adnan masterminded the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pampore, Kashmir.

In November 2023, Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s confidante Rahimullah was killed in Karachi.

In October 2023, Jaish commander Shahid Latif was killed. He was the mastermind behind the attack on the IAF Pathankot air base in 2016.

Other terrorists killed in Pakistan include Abu Qatal, Akram Ghazi, Khwaza Shahid, Maulana Ziaur Rahman, Bashir Ahmed, Zahoor Ibrahim, Dawood Malik, Aijaz Abid and Lal Muhammad.

Since most of them were the ones behind terror attacks in India, people in Pakistan naturally blame India for these killings.

The Pakistani army and ISI will never admit this out of shame. They will never acknowledge the Indian hand behind the killings of those whom they had given shelter. There is hardly any evidence of an Indian hand in the killings to date.

Even if India got these terrorists killed, it is commendable that they were killed by their own brethren in Pakistan.

Even if India had no hand in these killings, one can only say that there are well-wishers in Pakistan who are killing our enemies.

So long as such killings occur, the role of a Dhurandhar is surely going to be mentioned.

In Mumbai drains: Auto, cooler, bed…

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff, while carrying out a pre-monsoon drain cleaning drive, found an autorickshaw, sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses, a cooler, fridge, washing machine, almirahs and broken drums.

BMC officials have appealed to people not to throw such big junk in drains, as it will cause floods during the monsoon.

The problem is not confined only to Mumbai. In other metros, people throw huge quantities of junk in drains, causing them to clog, when monsoon rains lash the cities.

People do not bother to go to the garbage dumps and prefer to throw such junk in the drainage system.

The Lt. Governor of Delhi once told me, people in the capital fill up bags with debris after construction work, and throw them in manholes at night to evade detection. For months, these bags containing ‘malba’ (construction debris) lie inside manholes, causing drains to choke.

My appeal to all is, if you really love your city, be careful while disposing of debris and refrain from throwing it inside drains.

If these junks are thrown at garbage dumps, it will be easier to keep the drains flowing, and crores of rupees spent on cleaning up drains can be saved.

Bengal: Abhishek is in trouble

More than 88 per cent of voters took part in the repolling in the Falta constituency of West Bengal on Thursday, but Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan was nowhere to be seen.

Two days ago, Jahangir Khan announced that he was withdrawing from the contest, but EVMs carried his name as the TMC candidate.

For the BJP, the Falta seat is vital because it is part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, from where Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek won the election in 2024 with a huge margin of more than 11 lakh votes.

After the severe electoral drubbing in the Bengal election this time, both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek have left the party leaders to fend for themselves.

It was only a few weeks ago that Jahangir Khan was being projected as the ‘hero of Diamond Harbour model’ of Trinamool Congress. He was a close confidante of Abhishek Banerjee, who had gone to Falta to campaign for him.

The ground situation now: Fear of Trinamool Congress among common people has vanished. Local citizens and party workers are coming out with tales of terror.

Both Abhishek and Jahangir Khan have disappeared from the scene. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is in full cry.

There are possibilities of TMC leaders and workers putting the entire blame on Abhishek. It may be difficult for the nephew to respond.

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