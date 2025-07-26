Operation Sindoor to be part of NCERT textbooks from classes 3-12, to showcase India's military might The module will be split into two parts, one designed for students in classes 3 to 8 and another for those in classes 9 to 12.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is developing a special classroom module to teach students about India’s defence strategy and diplomatic response following the Pahalgam terror attack, news agency PTI has reported.

The module will be split into two parts, one designed for students in classes 3 to 8 and another for those in classes 9 to 12. It will cover India’s strategic and coordinated military response in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A source said the module will be around 8 to 10 pages long and aims to help students understand how a nation responds to terror threats through military action, diplomacy, and inter-ministerial coordination.

About Operation Sindoor

On April 22, twenty-six men were brutally gunned down in front of their families in Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region in recent years.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan. The swift retaliatory strikes led to a four-day military conflict between the two countries.

Operation Sindoor to be discussed in Parliament

A special debate on Operation Sindoor is set to begin in the Lok Sabha from Monday, following a weeklong disruption of parliamentary proceedings during the Monsoon session.

Opposition parties had strongly demanded a formal discussion on the operation on the first day of the session. The 16-hour debate, expected to continue over three days, is likely to feature key speeches from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

