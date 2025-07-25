Operation Sindoor ongoing, forces need to remain vigilant 24x7: CDS Anil Chauhan Speaking at a defence seminar in Delhi, CDS Chauhan said the technology had advanced and the warriors needed to master all three levels of warfare i.e. tactical, operational and strategic.

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation against terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK, was ongoing and the forces were prepared for any misadventure from the other side round the clock.

"As I said earlier, there are no runners up in war, and giving examples of Operation Sindoor, which still continues; Our preparedness level has to be very high," CDS Chauhan said.

Speaking at a defence seminar in Delhi, CDS Chauhan said the technology had advanced and the warriors needed to master all three levels of warfare i.e tactical, operational and strategic.

"We are seeing an unprecedented pace driven by a relentless march of technology. We now stand at the cusp of what I refer to as the third revolution in military affairs, a term I have coined as convergence kind of warfare. This form of warfare merges kinetic and non-kinetic means, combining elements of first and second generation warfare with the third. It is converging tactical, operational, and strategic kind of domains," he said.

CDS Sinha said it was the time when the military should understand both 'Shastra' (warfare) and 'Shaastra' (knowledge).

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps.

These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days—May 8, 9, and 10. Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both countries agreed to de-escalate and end hostilities on May 10.