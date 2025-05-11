Operation Sindoor: Indian navy was on high alert, Karachi considered as target, says Vice Admiral AN Pramod Vice Admiral AN Pramod outlined the Indian Navy's decisive role in Operation Sindoor, revealing Karachi was considered a target while highlighting the Navy's continued readiness to respond to any further provocations from Pakistan.

New Delhi:

In a significant tri-service press briefing on Sunday, the Indian Navy outlined its vital role in Operation Sindoor, following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that claimed 26 innocent lives. Vice Admiral AN Pramod detailed the Navy’s rapid response, including the deployment of its Carrier Battle Group, submarines, surface forces, and aviation assets within hours of the attack.

"In the aftermath of the cowardly attacks on innocent tourists, the Indian Navy deployed with full combat readiness as part of the joint operational plan of the Indian Defence Forces," said Vice Admiral Pramod. He revealed that within 96 hours, the Navy had conducted multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea to test and refine tactics, ensuring that their crew, armament, and platforms were ready to strike with precision.

The Navy maintained a forward-deployed posture in the northern Arabian Sea, ready to strike select targets both at sea and on land, including high-value targets in Karachi. This forward deployment was aimed at keeping Pakistan's naval and air forces in a defensive stance, forcing them to stay inside harbours or very close to the coastline, closely monitored by Indian forces.

"Our Maritime Domain Awareness system ensured that we maintained full transparency on Pakistani naval movements, tracking their units continuously," Vice Admiral Pramod explained, underscoring the Navy’s intelligence and surveillance superiority. He also warned Pakistan that any further provocation would be met with a strong and decisive response, reiterating India's readiness to dominate the maritime front.

The Vice Admiral further highlighted that India's response to the Pahalgam attack had been “measured, proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible from Day 1.” He emphasised the coordinated approach between the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force in planning and executing strategic military operations.

“The overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea significantly contributed to Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire,” Vice Admiral Pramod added, shedding light on how India's military readiness played a crucial role in bringing the situation to a de-escalation point.

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Pramod confirmed for the first time that Karachi was considered a target in the operation, but India’s measured approach took into account the larger strategic picture. Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Indian Navy remains on high alert, continuing to patrol the Arabian Sea in a credible deterrent posture, ready to respond decisively to any hostile action by Pakistan or Pakistan-based terrorists.

This marks a rare insight into the operational readiness and strategy of India’s military forces, demonstrating their commitment to national security and their swift, coordinated response to terrorism and provocation from across the border.