Army launches 'Operation Sarvashakti' to counter terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A security personnel stands guard at Lal Chowk amid dense fog, in Srinagar.

The Indian Army is going to launch 'Operation Sarvashakti' as security forces vow to target terrorists operating on both sides of Pir Panjal mountain ranges in Jammu and Kashmir after recent terror attacks in the valley.

According to ANI, sources said that under Operation Sarvashakti, counter-terrorists operations will be carried out on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges. The counter-terror attempts will be conducted by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps along with the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and the intelligence agencies would be working in close coordination to thwart Pakistani designs to revive terrorist activities in the UT, especially in the Rajouri Poonch sector," they added.

These counter-terror operations will be closely monitored by Army headquarters and the Northern Army Command.

They were planned after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's chaired a security meeting with top officials including NSA Ajit Doval, Army, and Intelligence.

ALSO READ | Terrorists target Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, security forces respond