Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends

No more Shramik Special trains from the national capital of Delhi would be plying to other states as there was no fresh demand from the local government, Indian Railways officials told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). According to officials, the last three Shramik Special trains operated from Delhi on May 31. The trains included Anand Vihar to Purnia, Anand Vihar to Bhagalpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin to Mahboba, according to the Railways.

As the operation of Shramik Special trains move towards culmination, Railways' data showed of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 trains were cancelled by state governments since May 1, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters.

Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains, Gujarat 47, Karnataka 38 and Uttar Pradesh 30 trains, data accessed by PTI showed.

As on Wednesday, the Railways has run 4,197 Shramik trains since May 1.

While 81 trains are in transit, 4,116 have reached their destinations.

Only 10 more Shramik trains are in the pipeline.

