One Nation, One Election to Chandrayaan 4: List of key decisions taken by Modi cabinet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi asserted that the Union Cabinet approving the recommendation to hold national and state elections simultaneously is an important step towards making India's democracy even more vibrant and participative.

From 'One Nation, One Election' to Chandrayaan 4, the Union Cabinet has taken a list of key decisions earlier in the day. And in a series of tweets, PM Modi asserted that the Union Cabinet approving the recommendation to hold national and state elections simultaneously is an important step towards making India's democracy even more vibrant and participative.

The cabinet on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders," the PM said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet also took another major decision on Chandrayaan-4. PM Modi said, "It would make everyone proud that Chandrayaan-4 has been cleared by the Cabinet! This would have multiple benefits, including making India even more self-reliant in space technologies, boosting innovation and supporting academia."

He added that, "India's space ambitions take yet another important leap with the approval of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV)! This will bring us closer to establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and achieving a crewed Moon landing by 2040."

Talking about Chandrayaan mission, PM Modi said, "It would make everyone proud that Chandrayaan-4 has been cleared by the Cabinet! This would have multiple benefits, including making India even more self-reliant in space technologies, boosting innovation and supporting academia."

The Union Cabinet also cleared the Venus Orbiter Mission. PM Modi said, "Glad that the Cabinet has cleared the Venus Orbiter Mission. This will ensure more in-depth research to understand the planet and will provide more opportunities for those working in the space sector."

he added that, "Great news for the space sector! The Union Cabinet has approved the first step towards the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), expanding the Gaganyaan programme! This landmark decision brings us closer to a self-sustained space station by 2035 and a crewed lunar mission by 2040!"

The Union Cabinet also cleared to establish the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality.

"The Cabinet approval to establish the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality is great news for the world of media and entertainment. The eco-system of creators will get a big boost and many more job opportunities will be created," he said.