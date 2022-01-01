Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by January 3rd week, says Dr Pradeep Vyas

Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas on Friday predicted that the state may report a total of two lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Pradeep Vyas said, "Based on the current trend of rising COVID cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by the third week of January 2022. Separate instructions are issued for managing these numbers, in case some of them need hospitalization."

In view of the rising concern of a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection, the Additional Chief Secretary warned people not to be lulled by the narrative that the third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal.

"Don't be lulled by the narrative that third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events, and funerals.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

Further, the order states, "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

(With ANI inputs)

