Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Covid guidelines: New Year's celebrations banned, gatherings capped at 50 | All you need to know

Maharashtra Covid-19 guidelines: In view of rising COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events, and funerals. Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am has already been imposed in the state.

Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend the last rites.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

Earlier, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering.

Besides this, the local administration in Lonavala, Khandala and other hill stations, tourist spots adjacent to Mumbai and Pune issued notice to the owners of all hotels, bungalows, resorts, etc. not to give premises on hire for New Year's celebrations or else legal actions will be taken.

The Maharashtra government has urged everyone to stay at home as much as possible for the safety of the elderly and children.

"In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973," the order stated.

What's allowed on New Year's in Maharashtra:

Events, gatherings can be held with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed halls and 25 per cent occupancy in open spaces.

Citizens can gather at public places like beaches, gardens and streets maintaining social distancing and regular sanitisation.

On New Year’s Day, citizens are can visit religious places with maintaining proper social distancing.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) allowed restaurants, gyms and cinema theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

What's not allowed:

Not more than one person can come together for New Year celebrations, parties.

In Mumbai, New Year celebrations, gatherings, parties in confined or open spaces are banned.

Crowding is restricted at public places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu Chowpatty.

No religious or cultural programmes on the occasion of New Year's are permitted.

Fireworks are strictly 'banned' and noise pollution rules are to be maintained.

Those above 60 and children under 10 years of age have been advised not to leave their homes on December 31 night.

In Mumbai, the BMC has restricted the gathering of more than five people at public places between 9 pm to 6 am.

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state. With 1193 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of those recovered rose to 65,07,330. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, taking the tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state up to 450.

Latest India News