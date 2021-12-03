Omicron threat: Karnataka issues new guidelines; only fully vaccinated can enter malls, cinema halls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A poster stating containment zone at the residence of 46-year-old doctor who was detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Friday

Omicron scare: Issuing new directives, in the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus being detected in the state, and fresh COVID clusters emerging, the Karnataka government of Friday announced that it would be now compulsory to get both dose vaccination for entering malls, cinema halls or theatres, and for parents of school or college going students. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting with experts, senior Ministers and officials in this regard.

Intensifying screening of international passengers at airports, asking educational institutions to postpone their public events, and limiting gatherings, meetings, conferences to 500 people, are among the other measures announced by the government.

"Two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, and about 400 cases have been detected in the world... there have been no official study reports on these cases so far, but according to unofficially available information these infections are not so intense," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

According to the government order, parents of children below 18 years who are going to school or college, should be compulsorily vaccinated

with two doses of COVID vaccine, also the entry to malls, cinema halls or theatres shall be allowed only to those who are vaccinated with two doses. Cultural activities or fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till January 15, 2022.

All gatherings, meetings, conferences, etc, should strictly limit the number of participants to 500 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event. The responsibility to enforce the same, lies with the organisers. Compulsory testing of health workers, old persons above 65 years and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the Government, it said.

