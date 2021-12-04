Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DELHIAIRPORT Delhi Airport T3 dedicates 20 counters for those booking RT-PCR, Rapid Covid tests online

Highlights 20 counters are dedicated for international arrivals who book Covid tests online.

The counters are made at the Terminal 3 of the airport.

The government has issued mandatory tests for international arrivals from 'at risk' nations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday dedicated 20 counters for those making online bookings of RT-PCR and Rapid anti-gen covid tests. The counters are made on terminal 3 of the airport. The move comes amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The counters are fully operational now.

The counters are for international arrivals, said the airport authorities.

The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"

"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added. Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Three passengers were allowed to board flights without filling the Self-Declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report.

