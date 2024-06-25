Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Om Birla, who was Speaker in previous Lok Sabha, likely to be NDA's candidate: Sources

Om Birla, who was Speaker in previous Lok Sabha, likely to be NDA's candidate: Sources

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, gave little indication about its choice as it weighs its options and looks to deny the opposition any opportunity to mount a political attack.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 10:30 IST
Om Birla
Image Source : PTI Om Birla

Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha, may be nominated again as NDA's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker, sources said on Tuesday. However, there was no official word on such a prospect. The NDA has 293 MPs while the opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. A few independent MPs have announced their support to the Congress but the ruling alliance has a clear majority in the House.

Several opposition leaders said they will take a call on whether their alliance will name its candidate for the Speaker's post and force a contest depending on the NDA's stand. On a day when the opposition leaders refused to be a part of the panel to assist the pro-tem speaker, the RSP MP, a part of the INDIA bloc, said the practice is that the government holds discussions with parties to build consensus on the candidate for the Speaker's post.

The opposition stayed away from the panel after seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP was made the pro-tem speaker, skipping K Suresh of the Congress who is serving his eighth term in the Lower House.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement