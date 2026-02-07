Ola, Uber strike today: Cab services hit as drivers launch nationwide stir over 'unresolved issues' The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in coordination with other national labour bodies. The organisers said the protest aims to draw attention to long-standing concerns affecting gig and platform workers across the country.

New Delhi:

People across several parts of India are set to face disruptions today as app-based ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido observe a nationwide strike. The protest, termed “All India Breakdown,” has been called over multiple “unresolved issues” that have remained pending for a long time.

The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in coordination with other national labour bodies. The organisers said the protest aims to draw attention to long-standing concerns affecting gig and platform workers across the country.

“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act NOW. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit,” the TGPWU posted on X.

Union writes to Nitin Gadkari

Earlier, the union wrote to Road Transport and Highway Minister, Nitin Gadkari, seeking fixation of base fares for app-based transport services.



“In the absence of government-regulated fare structures, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, leading to severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers,” the letter read.

“Immediate notification of minimum base fares by the Central and state governments for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. These fares should be finalised after consultation with recognised driver and worker unions, in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025,” it said.

The TGPWU also urged the government to prohibit private vehicles from transporting either passengers or goods.

The union chief, Shaik Salauddin, also stated that they would observe a nation-wide strike on February 7 to push their demands.

“As a mark of protest against continued policy inaction and to assert our legitimate demands, app- based transport workers across the country will observe an All-India Breakdown on 7 February 2026,” it added.