Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey receives LIA Legend Award, reinforces India on global map

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Piyush Pandey receives LIA Legend Award.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, received the prestigious LIA Legend Award in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Notably, the LIA Legend Award is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advertising industry. It is interesting to note that Piyush is the first Indian and the second person to receive this award. Prior to him, Mark Tutssel, the former global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, was the first recipient of the award.

Piyush associated with Ogilvy since 1982

Piyush has been with Ogilvy since 1982 and was the Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India from 2004 to 2023. Prior to his current global creative role, he has served as the Global Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy for two and a half years.

Piyush is credited with putting Indian advertising on the world map. He was the first Asian to chair the Cannes jury in 2004 and is the most awarded Indian in the world of advertising.

Piyush Pandey: Check his profile

He has already received four big international lifetime achievement awards. By Clio New York in 2012, the Lion of St. Mark, along with his brother at Cannes in 2018, the AdFest Lotus Legend award in March 2024 and the London International Advertising Legend Award which will be presented next month. He has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award by Advertising Agencies Association of India in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2016. In August 2024, he was inducted into the International Advertising Association (IAA) Hall of Fame.

He has been a mentor at The Berlin School of Creative Leadership for several years. Economic Times, India’s foremost business paper, has named Piyush the most influential person in Indian advertising for 14 consecutive years.

Piyush has created several social campaigns

Piyush believes people in advertising can use their creativity to drive social change. He has created several impactful social campaigns - including his many years of work with UNICEF and the Government of India to make India polio-free. India was declared a polio-free country in 2014.

Piyush also believes strongly, that learnings of a lifetime should be shared with the next generation, as a consideration and not as a prescription. His two books - ‘Pandeymonium’ and ‘Open House’ - are reflective of that belief and have received an overwhelming response.

An avid sportsperson, Piyush has been a state-level cricketer and believes that like cricket, advertising is a team game.

Know all about LIA

In 1986, Barbara Levy, Founder & President of London International Awards (LIA), started the first multi-disciplinary, truly international awards show in the advertising industry. For 38 years, LIA has been a global Award for creative excellence in all forms of media growing and evolving its competitions to now include 29 categories.



LIA stands as a champion of the creative process, creatives themselves, and of course, great creative ideas. We are proud to award the best creative work entered each year.