Odisha: Second dead elephant found in 2-day amid 'The Elephant Whisperers' oscars win celebration

As India is celebrating Oscar win for Kartiki Gonsalves-directed short 'The Elephant Whisperers' for the best short documentary, a heartbreaking news for animal lovers came from Odisha on Wednesday. Odisha forest officials found carcass of an elephant in Ganjam district.

Second elephant death report in two days

The carcass of an elephant in Ganjam found two days after the death of a tusker in Muzagarh forest range.

The female elephant was found dead at Tiliki forest on the Ganjam-Kandhamal district border in Ghumusar North Division, an official said.

The age of the animal is around 30 years, and the cause of its death could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera.

On Monday, forest personnel had found the carcass of a 30-year-old tusker near Gambhari Gochha village in Muzagarh forest range.

At least eight elephants have died in the district in the last eight months, including seven in Ghumusar North Division due to different reasons, forest department sources said.

(With PTI input)

