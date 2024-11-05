Odisha: Miscreants open fire on moving train, create panic among passengers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Train firing: Several rounds were fired by unidentified individuals at a moving Neelachal Express train in Odisha, sparking panic among passengers and raising security concerns. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating the matter.

This incident took place at 9.25 am today when the train was departing from Charampa railway station. Following a complaint from the train manager, the Bhadrak Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation.

The shots were fired towards the guard's van compartment, which was unoccupied by any passengers. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Officials are currently investigating to determine who fired the shots and the motive behind the incident.

(Input Anamika Gaur)