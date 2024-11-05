Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: Miscreants open fire on moving train, create panic among passengers

Odisha: Miscreants open fire on moving train, create panic among passengers

After the incident of firing on a moving train in Odisha, there has been a stir among the railway administration and passengers. Security forces have started gathering information about this matter.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Bhubaneswar Updated on: November 05, 2024 14:57 IST
Indian Railways, Odisha, train
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Train firing: Several rounds were fired by unidentified individuals at a moving Neelachal Express train in Odisha, sparking panic among passengers and raising security concerns. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating the matter.

This incident took place at 9.25 am today when the train was departing from Charampa railway station. Following a complaint from the train manager, the Bhadrak Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation. 

The shots were fired towards the guard's van compartment, which was unoccupied by any passengers. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Officials are currently investigating to determine who fired the shots and the motive behind the incident.

More to follow

(Input Anamika Gaur)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement