Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP surges ahead of BJD, leading on 18 seats

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: As the counting of votes for all 543 parliamentary constituencies progresses, the BJP is showing a strong performance in Odisha, surpassing the BJD and taking the lead in 18 seats. This significant lead indicates a potential shift in the political landscape of the state, highlighting the BJP's growing influence and the challenge it poses to the incumbent BJD.

BJP leader Sambit Patra is leading from the Puri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 29113 votes, Dharmendra Pradhan is leading from Sambalpur with a margin of 22857 votes.

Odisha: 21/21 (Trends)

As per the latest treds, BJP is ahead on 18 seats, while BJD is leading on two and Congress on one seat.

BJP: 18

BJD: 02

Congress: 01

What happended in 2029?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJD won 12 seats in Odisha. The BJP improved its performance and won 8 seats while the Congress could win only one.

Overall, the BJP-led NDA won 353 seats (BJP 303, Shiv Sena 18, JDU 16, LJP 6, Akali Dal 2, Apna Dal 2, AIADMK 1, NPP 1, AJSU 1, NDPP 1, RLP 1 and Independent 1), while the Congress-led UPA won 93 seats (Congress 52, DMK 24, NCP 5, JKNC 3, IUML 3, KCM 1, JDS 1, JMM 1, RSP 1, VCK 1 and Independent 1). Other parties won 97 seats (YSRCP 22, TMC 22, BJD 12, BSP 10, TRS 9, SP 5, CPM 3, TDP 3, CPI 2, AIMIM 2, AAP 1, SKM 1, MNF 1, NPF 1, AIUDF 1 and Independents 2).

India TV-CNX Exit Poll

According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may reach almost a three-fourth majority in Parliament by winning within a range of 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats. 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha voted on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.