Odisha lockdown extended till June 1 amid soaring Covid cases; Check what's allowed, what's not

The Odisha government has extended lockdown in the state till June 1, news agency ANI reported. The state had earlier imposed a two-week lockdown on May 5 to contain the spread of virus. The restrictions were set to end on May 19.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

As per the order issued by the state government, restrictions will remain in place till June 1 morning (5 AM). All essential services including the centres for vaccination, however, will remain open during the lockdown period.

The order said that weekend shutdowns will continue as usual and that violators will invite punitive action.

What's allowed and what's not?

1. Health Services

All health services including AYUSH can be used. Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, as well as pharmaceutical services can be availed. Some authorized private establishments that provide services related to Covid 19 will also be open.

Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, institutes carrying out covid related research, etc will also be functional. Apart from this, the ongoing construction of covid 19 related medical infrastructure will not be disrupted.

2. Financial sector

Banking operations will remain functional during the lockdown. RBI, SEBI, NPCI, CCILs will remain functional. People can also easily withdraw cash from the ATM or avail of any other financial services. Bank branches will also remain open.

3. Public Utilities

Public utilities like railways, airways, or any other form of public transport will be functional as per the Government of India guidelines. Apart from this, operations of oil and gas sectors and postal services will also remain functional.

4. Commercial and private establishments

Essential items shops like groceries, dairies, fruits and vegetables, milk booths, etc will be opened on all days. Other services like street shops, street vendors can operate only on weekdays from 7 AM to 11 AM. Restaurants will only provide takeaway services. Dining in will be prohibited.

