Odisha: Nine killed, 12 injured in separate lightning strike incidents, CM announces ex gratia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the unfortunate incidents, nine people died while 12 others were injured in separate lightning strikes across Odisha on Saturday, the police said. Expressing grief over the unnatural deaths, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Giving details about the deceased, the chief minister's office on Saturday said that two deaths each were reported in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak districts. Moreover, one death each was reported in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts.

In Bargah district, 12 people were injured in a lightning strike in a field near Munupali village in Barpali block. Among these 12 injured, the condition of four was stated to be critical. All of them were shifted to the hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, CM Manjhi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. For the injured, CM Manjhi announced free treatment and wished a speedy recovery.