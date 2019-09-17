Image Source : FILE Odisha distributes 170.50 cr to ineligible beneficiaries

The Odisha government has distributed an assistance of about Rs 170.50 crore to 3.41 lakh ineligible beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme, said the state's Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo on Tuesday.

Out of the total ineligible beneficiaries, 20,000 government employees/pensioners and 9,000 minors and 12,000 large farmers have availed benefits under the scheme.

A verification process was undertaken to identify the ineligible beneficiaries.

The government has provided monetary assistance to 51.05 lakh small and marginal farmers and landless agricultural labourers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The state government had launched the scheme before this year's Lok Sabha polls.

has transferred Rs 5,000 assistance to each 36.34 lakh small and marginal farmers and 14.70 lakh landless agricultural labourers under the scheme.

"About 12,000 large farmers have received the assistance. They will be motivated or encouraged to refund the amount as they will get the assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme," informed the Agriculture Minister.

He also said 9,000 minors have received assistance under the scheme.

As the heads of their families may have been provided with assistance, it will be adjusted from subsequent instalments, he added.

Informing that 20,000 government employees/pensioners have received assistance, the Minister said they will be asked to refund the amount or else the amount will be deducted from their salary/pension.

Besides, around 3 lakh multiple members of the same eligible family have received KALIA assistance. The assistance released to them shall be adjusted from subsequent instalments.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 10,000 per family at the rate of Rs 5,000 each for Kharif and Rabi seasons shall be provided as financial assistance for taking up cultivation.

ALSO READ | Odisha's IGIT wins regional round of NTPC quiz

ALSO READ | Odisha govt to approach Centre for amendments in new Motor Vehicle Act