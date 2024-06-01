Odisha Assembly Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Assembly Election Exit Poll 2024

Odisha Exit Poll Result 2024: The exit poll results for Odisha Assembly election 2024 will start coming out after 6 PM onwards once the voting for the seventh and last phase of general and Assembly polls will conclude on June 1. Odisha has a total of 147 assembly seats. Polling in the state was held simultaneoulsy in all the last four phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The key contest in Odisha is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Date of polls

Polling in Odisha was held in the last four phases of Lok Sabha election including Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25 and Phase 7 on June 1.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Date of results

The results of Assembly election in Odisha along with all the other States and UTs will be declared on June 4.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Main parties and candidates

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress are the three main parties in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.

Odisha Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

Odisha Assembly Election Result in 2014

BJD: 117 seats

Congress: 16

BJP: 10 seat

Independents: 2 seats

CPI(M): 1 seat

Odisha Assembly Election Result in 2019

BJD: 112 seats

BJP: 23 seats

Congress: 9 seats

CPI(M): 1 seat

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: When and where to watch exit poll result?

