COVID-19: Odisha announces 14-day lockdown from May 5

In the wake of a continuous rise in coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has announced a 14-day lockdown in the state. According to the Odisha government, the lockdown will be imposed from May 5 to May 19. On Saturday, Odisha saw a major jump in the number of novel coronavirus cases, with 10,413 new infections. These cases were detected from among 47,462 samples tested on Friday, recording a positivity rate of 21.93 percent.

Eleven more people died of COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,054.

There are 67,086 active cases in the state at present.

The state has so far registered 4,54,607 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 3,85,414 patients have recovered, the official said.

Of the new infections, 5,887 were reported from different quarantine centers, while the rest 4,526 were local contact cases.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest 1,796 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (1100), Cuttack (828), Puri (533) and Bargarh (511).

Four of the latest deaths were reported from Khurda, two from Sundergarh and one each from Boudh, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi districts.

