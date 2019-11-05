Image Source : PTI Odd-Even: Gahlot urges people to carpool

As the Odd-Even entered the second day on Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urged people to carpool during the road rotation scheme. In a series of tweets, he said he is happy to see odd-number vehicles on Delhi roads. "We all should encourage carpooling and sharing," Gahlot, who is also the Environment Minister, said.

The Odd-Even scheme has been implemented in the national capital since Monday and will end on November 15.

The Odd-Even is a road rationing system in which vehicles with registration number ending with even digits -- 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 -- are allowed to run on even dates, and those ending with odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will ply on odd dates.

The scheme aims to curb the number of cars on roads and to limit the pollution caused by them. It will be applicable in Delhi from Monday to Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m with violation of the scheme attracting a penalty of Rs 4,000.

On the first day on Monday, Delhi Cabinet Ministers were seen carpooling to their way to the Delhi Secretariat as they were not exempted from the scheme.

"Share a car, this will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.

