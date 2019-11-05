Tis Hazari Court scuffle: Delhi Police submits report to Home Ministry

Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on clashes between police personnel and lawyers in Tis Hazari Court on November 2. The police department has submitted a three-page long initial report, describing the incident.

On November 2, a scuffle broke out between lawyers and Delhi police in the Tis Hazari court. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured, while many vehicles were vandalized or set ablaze at the court premises.

The Home Ministry Monday sought a report from the Delhi Police about the whole incidence.

After receiving the report, the Home Ministry will set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the matter.

