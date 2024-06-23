NTA rubbishes website hack reports, says all portals secure amid paper leak row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Paper leak row: The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its associated web portals are fully secure, and reports suggesting they have been compromised and hacked are incorrect and misleading, officials said on Sunday. The clarification comes amid a heated controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, a senior official said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA. The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

IMA appreciates timely steps taken by govt in paper leak matter

Indian Medical Association (HQs) congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, for their prompt response to our concerns regarding the NEET UG Examination controversies.

"We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Education for transferring the investigation of the "irregularities" in the NEET UG examination to the CBI for a thorough probe. We are also thankful to the Government for removing the Director General of the NTA," it said in a statement.

