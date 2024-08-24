NRI shot at by armed assailants at his Amritsar home, CCTV shows kid pleading for mercy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NRI shot at by armed assailants at his Amritsar home,

In a shocking incident, a non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot at by two unidentified assailants at his residence in Daburji village on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, police said. Sukhchain Singh, who recently returned from the US, was shot at in front of his family members, including his wife and his two children from his first marriage, they said. Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital

According to reports, Singh was going for a morning walk when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him outside his residence. They took him inside his house and asked him for the registration documents of his luxury car, according to police.

Following an altercation, the assailants manhandled Singh, fired three shots at him and fled the scene.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim's house. In the video, Singh's family members, including his children, are seen pleading with the assailants to let him go. A woman was also seen fending off the assailants with her bare hands.

A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said.

Singh's wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack. Singh's father-in-law Sukhdev Singh said, "They entered our residence and took Sukchain Singh inside at gunpoint...We have doubts regarding the involvement of Sukchain Singh's ex-wife's family members in this incident...Justice should be served..."

His second wife Amandeep Kaur said, "They entered our residence and started firing...We have doubts regarding the involvement of Sukchain Singh's ex-wife's family members in this incident...Proper action should be taken..."