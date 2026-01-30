NOTAM issued over Bay of Bengal for February 5–6; missile test in the offing NOTAM stands for Notice to Airmen. It is an official notice issued to inform civilian, military aviation about potential hazards or restrictions in a specific airspace for a defined period. NOTAMs are commonly released during missile tests, rocket launches, military exercises, or wartime situation.

New Delhi:

India has once again issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) over the Bay of Bengal for February 5 and 6. The NOTAM range has been extended to approximately 3,190 kilometers, up from the earlier limit of around 2,530 kilometers. In addition, restrictions have been imposed beyond the 3,190 km zone, meaning no flights will be permitted in the designated area during the specified period.

The expanded NOTAM has intensified speculation that India may be preparing to test a significant missile system once again. The nearly 3,190 km range of the restricted zone suggests a long-range strategic activity, possibly linked to a sea-based missile test.

However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the missile system involved or the launch platform. A similar NOTAM covering an area of 3,240 kilometers over the Bay of Bengal was issued earlier between December 22 and 24, indicating a pattern of long-range testing activity.

What Is a NOTAM?

NOTAM stands for Notice to Airmen. It is an official notice issued to inform civilian and military aviation about potential hazards or restrictions in a specific airspace for a defined period. NOTAMs are commonly released during missile tests, rocket launches, military exercises, or wartime situations to ensure the safety of air and maritime traffic by providing advance warning.

In recent years, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been actively developing long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems. The country has made significant advancements in missile technology, strengthening its strategic deterrence capabilities.

Missile development is widely regarded as a key indicator of a nation’s military strength and regional influence, and India’s recent progress highlights its growing stature in this domain.